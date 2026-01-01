E-bikes on Sanibel paths? City considers letting class 2 E-bikes join the ride

SANIBEL, Fla — If you know Sanibel, you know bikes are as popular as cars there. Soon, another type of e-bike could be part of the ride on the island’s shared use paths.

Right now, the city says only “human-powered” transportation is allowed on the paths, but that could change, as council considers allowing class 2 E-bikes on them.

Earlier this month, Sanibel City Council agreed to take a closer look at allowing Class 2 E-bikes, the kind that use a throttle and don’t require you to pedal.

Class 2 E-bikes have the same top speed as Class 1 E-bikes, which is 20 miles per hour, but they can accelerate quicker and make commuting more convenient without having to pedal.

“Most of the foldable E-bikes come in class 2 versions and they would like to use those class 2 E-bikes for commuting and island errands," said Sanibel Mayor Mike Miller. "So, I would agree with the proposal to take it up, and take it up ASAP.”

Bikers in the area that Fox 4 spoke with said they were in favor of the idea.

“I think it’s wonderful. This is all we do, we just ride our bikes, we don’t even bring a car on the island when we come here," said Robin and Mark Cuddy.

“I think with the class 2 E-bikes, as long as they cycle safe and respect the pathways I think it should be fine," said Jim Eastwood.

City leaders say the decision comes down to safety. They say these shared use paths have seen major improvements, making them safer for E-bikes than they were in the past.

The paths all have a top speed of 15 miles per hour.

The city says possibly allowing the Class 2 E-bikes will be further discussed at a City Council meeting in February.