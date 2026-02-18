SANIBEL, Fla — Lee County has planned major upgrades for the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park, but its own timeline shows the design phase is way past due.

Watch to hear what the county says caused the delay in the Causeway Islands Park upgrades:

Design phase drags on for Sanibel Causeway Islands Park improvements

On a typical Southwest Florida day, you can find people fishing and soaking up the Florida sunshine at the causeway, but just a few years ago, the view looked completely different.

It was wiped out by Hurricane Ian. After years of restoration, the county finally reopened the Causeway Islands Parks in May of last year.

Fox 4 People enjoying the causeway beach

“The job they’ve done… I think it really looks good since Ian,” said Bob Schmitt.

But that was just Phase 1. The county says Phase 2 of the restoration will bring upgrades like more landscaping, shade structures, bathrooms and outdoor showers, parking areas, and better ADA access.

Fox 4 Bob Schmitt

“Also I’d like to see picnic tables brought back,” Schmitt added. “It would be nice to see some good bathrooms, you bet,” said Bill Davis. “Better than portable toilets and in the long run probably a lot cheaper,” added Rick Weller.

The county’s project website shows the design phase for these upgrades was expected to be done in summer of last year.

Fox 4 Causeway Islands Park

A Lee County spokesperson says Phase 2 of the project is still in the design phase. They say the FEMA review process has impacted the previously announced timeline.

The spokesperson says the design cost is $1.3 million and they expect the project to be done by fall 2027.

People at the causeway tell Fox 4 they just want to enjoy the water and feel like they’re at an actual beach.