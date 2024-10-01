Design contracts approved for Sanibel Causeway

SANIBEL, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to award design contracts for public amenities on the Sanibel Causeway Island and the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp.

The facilities are still closed as the causeway's restoration continues.

Fort Myers-based Johnson Engineering will restore the damaged areas and facilities under a $1.31 million contact.

Improvements will include the following:



site access

parking areas

landscape and irrigation improvements

site drainage and water management areas

restrooms and shade structures

beach access and ADA accommodations. These changes will be funding through FDEM Legislative Appropriations Program and Tourist Development Beach Capital Improvement Fund.

The design phase of the Sanibel Causeway is expected to be complete in the spring.

The $572,410 contract for design services for the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp will include the boat ramp, dock and work to restore the drainage and water management, the lift station and sewer service to the fish cleaning station. T

The covered pay kiosk and fish cleaning station, site lighting, signage and landscaping will also be replaced.

This portion of the project will be funded through FDEM Legislative Appropriations Program Fund.

The design phase of that project is expected to be complete in the spring.

Additional work to restore the bay waterways near the boat ramp will need to be completed before it can be reopened.