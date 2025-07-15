Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Guard rescues 77-year-old man 138 miles off Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — The US Coast Guard rescued a 77-year-old man Sunday 138 miles southwest of Sanibel Island.

The Coast Guard say the man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

He was safely transported to Gulfcoast Medical Center in Fort Myers via a Jayhawk. USGS sent FOX4 video of the rescue from the vessel.

The Coast Guard's St. Petersburg watchstanders received a phone call at 7:33 p.m. Sunday from the owner of Honey Bee, a commercial fishing vessel, reporting the captain was experiencing a medical emergency.

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew launched to save the man.

“The interoperability of our units is paramount to our success during long-distance operations,” said Chief Petty Officer Jean Latimer, an operations specialist assigned to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Through the coordination of both our aircrews and our watchstanders at the command center we were able to get this fisherman the care he needed.”

