FINALLY RETURNING: Causeway Islands Park reopens to visitors on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Causeway Islands Park is now open with its first phase of amenities.

Thursday marked the first time visitors can enjoy the shoreline since the devastation of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The park had been closed due to rebuilding efforts by the Florida Department of Transportation, which used the site during the critical process of rebuilding the Sanibel Causeway to make it more resilient. Now, with FDOT’s causeway restoration complete, Lee County Parks & Recreation can resume its redesign and improvement.

Phase one includes free parking, portable restrooms, and trash and recycling bins.

Now, Lee County is in the design phase for Phase two improvements. The $1.31 million design contract, approved in October 2024, focuses on creating a more resilient park, according to the county.

Planned improvements in Phase two include structured parking areas, restrooms, beach access and ADA accommodations, outdoor showers, site drainage and irrigation systems, shade structures and landscaping.

The design phase is expected to be complete this summer. The Lee Board of County Commissioners will need to approve it before construction can begin in late 2025.

The Causeway Islands Park improvements are funded through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, state appropriations, and Tourist Development Taxes.

Progress of the project can be found on the Lee County Parks Project Information Tool.

The park is open from dawn to dusk.