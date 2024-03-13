Watch Now
BLOCKED FOR HOURS: Truck slid off Tarpon Bay Road on Sanibel, one lane closed

The City of Sanibel expected it to take much of the afternoon Wednesday to move the truck.
City of Sanibel
On March 13, 2024, Tarpon Bay Road on Sanibel was shut down to a single lane for several hours until a semi truck could be removed, after it slid off the side of the road trying to make the turn.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 13:46:43-04

Fox 4's team of local journalists are always working in the same communities day in and day out... including the island of Sanibel, where one lane of Tarpon Bay Road was expected to be closed for much of the afternoon Wednesday, because a large semi truck slid off the road.

This happened just south of Island Inn Road.

A large semi truck shut down one lane of Tarpon Bay Road on Sanibel for hours March 13, in the peak of Spring Break season.

City leaders wanted to get the word out because they anticipated it would take several hours to remove the truck and clear the road, and we are in the peak of spring break season.

"Please seek an alternate route if traveling through the area. The Sanibel Police Department will advise when the travel lane has reopened."
Eric Jackson, Spokesperson for the City of Sanibel

No one was hurt. We're told the crash was not keeping people from accessing businesses in the area.

