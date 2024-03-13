BLOCKED FOR HOURS: Truck slid off Tarpon Bay Road on Sanibel, one lane closed

Fox 4's team of local journalists are always working in the same communities day in and day out... including the island of Sanibel, where one lane of Tarpon Bay Road was expected to be closed for much of the afternoon Wednesday, because a large semi truck slid off the road.

This happened just south of Island Inn Road.

City of Sanibel A large semi truck shut down one lane of Tarpon Bay Road on Sanibel for hours March 13, in the peak of Spring Break season.

City leaders wanted to get the word out because they anticipated it would take several hours to remove the truck and clear the road, and we are in the peak of spring break season.

"Please seek an alternate route if traveling through the area. The Sanibel Police Department will advise when the travel lane has reopened." Eric Jackson, Spokesperson for the City of Sanibel

No one was hurt. We're told the crash was not keeping people from accessing businesses in the area.