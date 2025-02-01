SANIBEL, Fla. — Bailey's General Store on Sanibel Island took a big hit from Hurricane Ian. It was one of the oldest businesses in the area before it was ruined by the storm. People would shop for daily necessities in the grocery store since the 1800s.

It's staffer's say, they're making a comeback. Calli Johnson helps run the business alongside her parents and siblings.

"We miss everybody. We've heard a few people tell us that they miss us too," she said.

Baileys General Store opens a second location while rebuilding

Bailey's General Store has been a staple for people on the island since the 1800s. The family is opening a second location on Rabbit Road while they rebuild the original location.

"It's smaller so we can be more nimble, so we can get open more quickly," she said.

In fact they're working to do so around Easter. They're calling the new spot, A Bit of Bailey's. Their first location on Tarpon Bay and Periwinkle Way, so many know and love, should be breaking ground this summer and finished by next year.