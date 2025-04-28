After months of waiting, Turner Beach is back open on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla — Turner Beach is officially open to the public for the first time since the hurricanes last fall.

Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel 2 1/2 years ago, and in the process of the islands recovery, Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit.

For the first time in months, all the City of Sanibel Beach Parks are open on the island.

Eric Jackson, City of Sanibel's Public Information Officer, says, "there was a lot of work to be done along the roadway here in clearing this. Through our partnership with the county, we all work together to try to clear these roads and get these things back to normal.”

"This has a lot of significance because this is the last beach to open since that last round of storms we had last summer and fall. We feel like we've reached this milestone," Jackson says.

Up next for Turner Beach, is the construction of the permanent restrooms. For now, there are portable restrooms that are over across Blind Pass bridge.