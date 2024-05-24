AFTER IAN: Sanibel businessman invests more than $1 million to revive his beloved shop

SANIBEL, Fla. — The reopening of Suncatchers' Dream was celebrated with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

The festivities, complete with confetti and cheers, took place at the end of Periwinkle Way, as the people welcomed the restoration of another cherished local business. Suncatchers' Dream, is once again offering unique, locally-made keepsakes to its customers.

The shop is owned by Daniel Thompson, who has been a resident of the island for more than 25 years.

Pictured: Daniel Thompson, Owner of Suncatchers' Dream

Thompson, whose home was also destroyed by the storm surge, shared the substantial financial burdens faced during the rebuilding process.

"It definitely is over a million dollars out of pocket, and that I think is being generous. I think it's probably a lot more than that. I don't allow myself now to sit and figure that out just because I have accepted it and I'm moving on," he said.

Thompson initially hoped to reopen his store last October and have his home rebuilt by then. However, difficulties in securing licensed contractors and completing necessary work on the island delayed these plans. Challenges with obtaining occupancy approval also prevented the shop from opening earlier.

Looking ahead, Thompson is optimistic about returning to his rebuilt home within a month, joining many other island residents still piecing their lives back together in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

