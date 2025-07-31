'THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC SAFETY': New FDLE facility to be built in Lee County off Alico Road

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will soon have a new home in Lee County. A new 64,000 sq ft facility will be constructed in partnership with Seagate Development Group near the airport off of Alico Rd.

Dozens of high-ranking officials, including local police chiefs and prosecutors participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the site leaders say will represent the future of public safety in this region.

Speakers at a press conference Thursday highlighted resiliency demonstrated by FDLE employees after damage sustained by Hurricane Ian has impacted the current facility near Page Field for nearly 3 years.

Features described by many law enforcement officials as much-needed aids to local police departments are a strategic aspect of the design plans. An updated forensic crime lab and "flexible" training area are among the improvements benefiting regional law enforcement.

Pamela Smith, chief of police in Punta Gorda and the President of the Southwest Florida Police Chief's Association detailed how the new facility will impact policing.

"There are agencies located in Southwest Florida that don't have their own crime labs, they're limited on resources- so we're able to work with FDLE to get help on cases that we might need experts to help us with, as well as the lab services they offer," she said.

Estimated completion of construction is October 2026.