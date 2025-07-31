Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSan Carlos Park

Actions

'THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC SAFETY': New FDLE facility to be built in Lee County off Alico Road

The eight-acre Regional Operations Center (FMROC) will feature a forensics lab and training center.
FDLE 2
Andy Cunningham
FDLE 2
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will soon have a new home in Lee County. A new 64,000 sq ft facility will be constructed in partnership with Seagate Development Group near the airport off of Alico Rd.

FDLE render 1

Dozens of high-ranking officials, including local police chiefs and prosecutors participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the site leaders say will represent the future of public safety in this region.

groundbreak

Speakers at a press conference Thursday highlighted resiliency demonstrated by FDLE employees after damage sustained by Hurricane Ian has impacted the current facility near Page Field for nearly 3 years.

presser.jpg

Features described by many law enforcement officials as much-needed aids to local police departments are a strategic aspect of the design plans. An updated forensic crime lab and "flexible" training area are among the improvements benefiting regional law enforcement.

csi.jpg

Pamela Smith, chief of police in Punta Gorda and the President of the Southwest Florida Police Chief's Association detailed how the new facility will impact policing.

"There are agencies located in Southwest Florida that don't have their own crime labs, they're limited on resources- so we're able to work with FDLE to get help on cases that we might need experts to help us with, as well as the lab services they offer," she said.

Estimated completion of construction is October 2026.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood