San Carlos Park fire displaces one adult, two children

SAN CARLOS PARK FIRE, Fla. — One adult and two children are displaced after a fire, according to the San Carlos Park Fire District.

Firefighters were sent around 8 p.m. to the 8000 block of Winged Foot Drive for a house fire.

Crews arrived find smoke and flames in the garage of the home. They said they quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread through the home. The three people inside, and a dog, all escaped safely thanks to their smoke alarms.

Fire damage was confined to the garage however there was smoke damage in the home.

The Fire Marshal said the an electrical issue sparked the fire. No one was injured.

The Red Cross said it is helping the family who is displaced. The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support.

LCEMS, LCSO and Estero Fire also responded.

