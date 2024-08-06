HOME DESTROYED: Fire burned one unit of San Carlos Park duplex

UPDATE: 8:45 am

Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Victoria Scott, just spoke with the San Carlos Park Fire Department about the fire on Seville Rd. They told her:



The home is a duplex

The unit on the right side is a loss

There is smoke damage to the other unit

Everyone who was inside was able to get out safely

Two dogs were killed in the fire and a cat is missing

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started

Fox 4 Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Seville Rd in San Carlos Park on Tuesday morning

Original Story:

San Carlos Park firefighters put out a house fire on Seville Rd. on Tuesday morning.

It started just after 7 am.

A Fox 4 crew saw firefighters console a woman as she watched the fire burn.

Fox 4 Fire fighters console a woman after a house fire in San Carlos Park on Tuesday morning

The house is in a neighborhood off of Three Oaks Parkway.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as we have more information.