HOME DESTROYED: Fire burned one unit of San Carlos Park duplex

Fire started at home on Seville Rd just after 7 am on Tuesday
San Carlos Park house fire Seville Rd
Fire fighters watch crews tackle a fire on Seville Rd in San Carlos Park on Tuesday morning
San Carlos Park house fire Seville Rd
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: 8:45 am
Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Victoria Scott, just spoke with the San Carlos Park Fire Department about the fire on Seville Rd. They told her:

  • The home is a duplex
  • The unit on the right side is a loss
  • There is smoke damage to the other unit
  • Everyone who was inside was able to get out safely
  • Two dogs were killed in the fire and a cat is missing
  • Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started
San Carlos Park house fire Seville Rd
Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Seville Rd in San Carlos Park on Tuesday morning

Original Story:

San Carlos Park firefighters put out a house fire on Seville Rd. on Tuesday morning.

It started just after 7 am.

A Fox 4 crew saw firefighters console a woman as she watched the fire burn.

San Carlos Park house fire Seville Rd
Fire fighters console a woman after a house fire in San Carlos Park on Tuesday morning

The house is in a neighborhood off of Three Oaks Parkway.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as we have more information.

