HOME DESTROYED: Fire burned one unit of San Carlos Park duplex

UPDATE: 8:45 am
Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Victoria Scott, just spoke with the San Carlos Park Fire Department about the fire on Seville Rd. They told her:
- The home is a duplex
- The unit on the right side is a loss
- There is smoke damage to the other unit
- Everyone who was inside was able to get out safely
- Two dogs were killed in the fire and a cat is missing
- Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started
Original Story:
San Carlos Park firefighters put out a house fire on Seville Rd. on Tuesday morning.
It started just after 7 am.
A Fox 4 crew saw firefighters console a woman as she watched the fire burn.
The house is in a neighborhood off of Three Oaks Parkway.
We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as we have more information.