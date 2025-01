SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Deputies responded to a San Carlos Park home on Ithaca Drive. LCSO says it was for a domestic disturbance involving a knife.

The victim was able to get away before deputies arrived on scene.

LCSO says the suspect used the knife on himself, inflicting a small puncture wound. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but has since been released. The victim was not injured.

The suspect will be arrested for domestic related charges.