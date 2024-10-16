Florida Power And Light working to fix power surges in Southwest Florida

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Homeowners in San Carlos park say they've been kept awake for several nights due to frequent power surges.

"We always stay through every hurricane, we don't leave," Victoria Green, one San Carlos Park resident said.

About a week since Hurricane Milton passed through Southwest Florida, she and her neighbors are seeing power surge issues.

"We're always conscientious about appliances getting damaged by these off and on surges," she said.

In a Facebook message sent to FOX 4, one San Carlos Park resident says some appliances have even caught fire. The Green family however, has not seen any issues this serious.

"The night before last, our lights were off for about a half hour," Green said.

Here's what a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light had to say:

FPL



"Hurricanes can have long-term effects that aren’t always immediately apparent. For example, many trees and branches have been weakened by the storm and could fall in the coming weeks and months onto power lines and electrical equipment, potentially causing momentary flickers or disrupting power entirely.



In addition, salt spray or storm surge in areas near the coastline could weaken some electrical connections, causing outages.



To restore power safely and as quickly as possible, crews will have to temporarily de-energize some lines to make repairs to electrical equipment, which may lead to increased outages.



Significant wind gusts during the hurricane may also have loosened some electrical connections, which may lead to increased outages and flickers days and weeks later.



Rest assured, as we experience outages after the storm, we’ll be working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service and repair any conditions discovered." FPL Spokesperson

The situation does seem to be on the mend. People can report surges here.

"In the beginning they were going off like 4 or 5 times each night, now it's slowed up to about once a night," Green said.