Fire crews investigate roof fire at San Carlos Park home

San Carlos Park Fire Rescue
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a home located inside the Esplanade Lake Community south of Alico Road on Raggio Drive Wednesday.

San Carlos Park Fire Rescue said they were dispatched around 3:30pm. Once on scene they say they located the origin of the fire in the attic of the home.

Fire rescue said flames spread, causing the roof to collapse.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause is currently under investigation.

