DEATH INVESTIGATION: Deputies search San Carlos Park home

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office blocked off part of a San Carlos Park street for hours Tuesday night into Wednesday for a death investigation.

UPDATE: 7:50 am

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the man who died was 91 years old. Here is what the sheriff posted on X:

We can confirm deputies responded to the residence to conduct a well being check on a 91 yo male. Upon contact, the subject was located with injuries, and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation remains active. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

In a social media post, the department says one person is dead and that everyone involved in the case is accounted for. The post also said the department was interviewing people early Wednesday morning.

The investigation was going on in and around a house on Olive Road, near the Sanibel Blvd intersection.

This is a developing story, as soon as we get new information we will update it.