Quality Life Center names new Executive Director

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Quality Life Center of Southwest Florida has named Julian Ramirez as the executive director of Quality Life Center - succeeding the organization's founder and CEO, Abdul'Haq Muhammed, and his more than 30 years of service as the group's leader.

The non-profit is housed inside of a former nightclub/drug distribution site at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Fort Myers. The building now serves as a hub for educational and enrichment activities for children 5 - 18 years old.

Ramirez joined the organization in 2020 as the Teen Leadership Program Coordinator and was soon promoted to Youth Programs Coordinator. Quality Life representatives tell FOX 4 he spent 10 years at the non-profit, YouthBuild.

Ramirez says he's dedicated to raising awareness about the organization, building and maintaining sustainability while providing services for adults in the community.

As for Abdul'Haq Muhammed, he tells FOX 4's Shari Armstrong that he plans to continue to support "The Q" as a consultant.

"I never wanted to be the old guy at the helm. This new era requires new, enhanced vision with a sense of understanding. I'm excited "The Q" attracted someone like Julian to lead, and I'm encouraged."

However, he will continue his personal and professional ventures as a traveling lecturer.

