‘Your vote matters’: Voters turn out in force in Charlotte County as early voting ends in SWFL

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Early voting wrapped up in Southwest Florida Sunday, and people were out in full force in Charlotte County - you could see flags flying and a steady stream of voters in and out of the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.

I talked with voters about what’s driving them to the polls and how they’re feeling about this election year. “I think it’s extremely tight,” said one voter. “This election year is very important, not only for the state but for the nation,” added another.

The energy outside the polling center reflected a community determined to make their voices heard. For many, it’s about more than just the presidential race - they say some key issues are at the forefront.

“Three and four. Amendments three and four are what brought me here today,” said Callie Murphy. “For us, voting no on amendment three and four was extremely important,” said Sherri and Kendyl Duggins.

Voters emphasized the importance of digging deeper into these topics, saying some amendments go well beyond what’s in the summaries. “Search things up, ask questions,” said Callie Murphy. “I just took my time and more or less read all the amendments so I knew what I was going to vote and how I was going to vote,” said Keith Andreu.

As of Sunday afternoon, voter turnout across our area is strong: Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties all had around 65% turnout rates with Republicans in the lead. In Hendry County, they were just shy of 60% turnout with Republicans also ahead.

“Your vote matters, I mean, make your voice heard,” said Sherri Duggins. “My hope is we get a peaceful transfer of power, from the city council to the president of the United States,” Tom Satchel stated.