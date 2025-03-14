Watch Now
Watch: Go with crews as they fight Charlotte County brush fire from the air

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office released video from a fire on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office released video taken from it's helicopter, of crews fighting a brush fire on Tuesday.

Click here to go along for the ride and see the department's "Bambi Bucket" in action:

Charlotte County Sheriff's Brush Fire Video

In a Facebook post, the department said it's "Bambi Bucket" can pick up as much as 180 gallons of water to fight brush fires.

The fire on Tuesday burned about 20 acres on Willowleaf Boulevard.

Smoke from the fire was worst in the area of Tuckers Grade Rd, near I-75.

Charlotte County Public Safety said the helicopter crew made more than 50 water drops over the fire. The Florida Forest Service - Myakka River District helped fight the fire as well.

In the post, the sheriff's office said it's aviation unit is ready to help, whenever it's needed.

