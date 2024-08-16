VULGAR VANDAL: Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed onto Punta Gorda's Harborwalk

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating after a vandal spray painted graffiti at several areas on the city’s east Harborwalk on Friday morning.

The graffiti cursed former president Donald Trump in large white letters and was spray painted onto the cement path on the Harborwalk.

City workers were seen first trying to scrub the paint off with chemicals and brushes, but eventually painted over the graffiti.

“To do something that is just so destructive and to see how people are behaving is just sad to me,” said Karen Benjamin, who was walking on the path. “It also just ruins the park, I mean so the humanity part but also just destroying nature, destroying property that we’re all here to enjoy, there’s just no good goal in any of that.”

The Punta Gorda Police Department told Fox 4 that an investigation into the vandalism is open and ongoing, but there are currently no suspects.

“You know I just hope they catch whoever did that,” Daniel Park told Fox 4 as he was on an afternoon walk on the path.