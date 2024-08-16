Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPunta Gorda

Actions

VULGAR VANDAL: Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed onto Punta Gorda's Harborwalk

Graffiti cursing former President Donald Trump was found spray painted on Punta Gorda's Harborwalk on Friday morning.
Graffiti clean up
Alex Orenczuk.
A city worker tries to scrub graffiti off the Harborwalk.
Graffiti clean up
Posted
and last updated

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating after a vandal spray painted graffiti at several areas on the city’s east Harborwalk on Friday morning.

Watch Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk report on graffiti spray painted onto Punta Gorda's Harborwalk:

VULGAR VANDAL: Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed onto Punta Gorda's Harborwalk

The graffiti cursed former president Donald Trump in large white letters and was spray painted onto the cement path on the Harborwalk.

trump graffiti.jpg
Graffiti sprayed onto Punta Gorda's Harborwalk.

City workers were seen first trying to scrub the paint off with chemicals and brushes, but eventually painted over the graffiti.

CITY WORKER PAINTING
Punta Gorda city workers paint over graffiti sprayed onto the Harborwalk.

“To do something that is just so destructive and to see how people are behaving is just sad to me,” said Karen Benjamin, who was walking on the path. “It also just ruins the park, I mean so the humanity part but also just destroying nature, destroying property that we’re all here to enjoy, there’s just no good goal in any of that.”

The Punta Gorda Police Department told Fox 4 that an investigation into the vandalism is open and ongoing, but there are currently no suspects.

Wet paint
Wet paint signs mark where city workers painted over graffiti on the city's Harborwalk.

“You know I just hope they catch whoever did that,” Daniel Park told Fox 4 as he was on an afternoon walk on the path.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood