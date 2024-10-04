Volunteers pour hearts out to help Hurricane Helene victims in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — It takes a village to hand out homemade food, clean clothes, toys, and other supplies in less than a week.

Victoria Scott Volunteers handed out hot meals to Hurricane Helene victims in Punta Gorda.

"We're strong," said community member Sherry Taft. "We're strong as one, you know? When there's a need, the community comes in and it's evident. It's clearly evident the community is here to back everybody and support everybody."

A family in Charlotte County decided to give back after they saw the negative impacts Hurricane Helene had on so many people.

So, they made food and collected donations for those in need.

The family set up on the back patio of Winesett House in Punta Gorda Thursday night.

However, they told FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott it all started with this Facebook post.

Clarissa Wolfe Clarissa Wolfe made a Facebook post about her family's event.

That post caught the attention of Port Charlotte resident Vickie Datzman.

"I saw Clarissa's post on Facebook, and I decided I'm not sitting on my laurels," Datzman said. "I have more than enough. I'm a widow, and I have more than enough time to help others."

She brought a carload full of clothes, household goods, and shoes.

"I came out and just took over in sorting piles," Datzman told Scott. "Men's, women's, children's, toys, household, and whatever they needed."

Other volunteers also made signs to encourage those in need to stop by from 5 to 8 p.m.