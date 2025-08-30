Up in the Air: Punta Gorda pauses on Huey helicopter Display

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A plan to add a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter display near the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda was tabled this week after city council voted to delay action.

The UH-1 Iroquois, better known as the Huey, is one of the most recognizable aircraft of the Vietnam War. A Huey is already on display at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda as part of its exhibits.

Don Leitch, who flew C-130 planes in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971, said the helicopter was indispensable in combat.

“It’s definitely a symbol of Vietnam. Without that helicopter, Vietnam couldn’t have functioned,” Leitch said. “It was the workhorse of the Vietnam War.”

But while Leitch emphasized its importance, he also questioned whether the helicopter fits alongside the Vietnam Wall’s more solemn setting.

“The Vietnam Wall was created for reflections, remembrance,” Leitch said. “Now, the Huey is kind of a different thing. It doesn’t fit exactly with the wall. It’s got its own history.”

The latest proposal was brought forward by the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida organization, which helped bring the wall to the Veterans Park. The nonprofit has said it would be responsible for finding and donating the Huey for display.

Vice-Mayor Greg Julian, a veteran, said the aircraft stirs strong feelings.

“The Huey is a polarizing issue. Some people have very good memories of it, others have very, very bad memories,” Julian told FOX 4.

The city has considered placing a Huey at Veterans Park several times before. It was included in the park’s original design but removed in 2015 because of cost. The idea was voted down again in 2021, and in 2022 council barred further discussion. At one point, there had been consideration of moving the museum’s helicopter to the park.

This week’s proposal was tabled after questions about liability, safety, and how the aircraft would be secured against hurricanes. City staff estimate a concrete or gravel pad for the display would cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

Julian said those issues need to be addressed before a final decision can be made.

“There were some considerations about liability, how it’s going to be fastened down in a hurricane… so it wasn’t quite ready for us to make a decision,” Julian said. “But I think we’re on a good path.”

Mayor Debi Lux, a veteran, opposed the delay. In a statement, she called the Huey a “symbol of hope and survival” for those who served, describing its presence in Vietnam as a lifeline for evacuation, supplies and rescue.

The proposal is expected to return to council once the installation details are resolved.

