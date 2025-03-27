Twin Rivers United kicks off semi-pro soccer in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County’s new semi-professional soccer team, Twin Rivers United, is getting ready to take the field for the first time on Saturday, March 29, and fans can watch the inaugural game for free.

The club, founded and owned by Cory and Katie Schleyer, joins the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Cory told Fox 4 he had the idea to start the team just 13 months ago, with a mission to bring high-level soccer to the area.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Twin Rivers United's first game:

Twin Rivers United kicks of semi-pro soccer in Charlotte County

“This is kind of like a lifelong dream type of thing,” said Cory Schleyer. “We’re all in. This is what we want to do. We’re here to provide a championship-level soccer team—that is the goal.

The team’s roster was finalized in January, and since then, head coach Miguel Dotres has been working to get the team ready for the season.

“The squad is ready to go,” said Dotres. “We’re going to play a very aggressive game. We’re going to be very strong on the defense. We’re going to play a very fun and interesting game. The fans are going to have a great time watching us.”

Fox 4. Twin Rivers United during a practice.

The club’s first-ever captain, Emanuel Berajas, says the team is focused on setting the tone for the club’s future.

“For me, I think we just want to put on a good performance,” said Berajas. “It’s the first year, so we want to set a good example for what we can bring in the future as well.”

Twin Rivers United will play their inaugural match at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29 against Upper 90 FC at Charlotte High School, and admission for the first game is free.