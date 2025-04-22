Temporary change to water disinfection process in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Utilities will temporarily change the disinfection process for its drinking water.

From April 22 until May 2, the county will disinfect its water with free chlorine rather than chloramines.

The water will still be safe to drink, according to the utilities department. However, people on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to call their doctor or equipment supplier to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection, or to install the proper filtering devices if needed.

Also, anyone using the water for aquariums should monitor the chlorine residuals.

If your water is foggy, the department recommends you to run it for a few minutes until the water is clear, again.