Roundabout, new light coming to Punta Gorda in FDOT projects

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Two Florida Department of Transportationroad improvement projects have started in Punta Gorda, one of which will bring a roundabout to the US-41 North and Carmalita Street intersection.

Watch Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk report on FDOT road improvement projects in Punta Gorda:

The multi-lane roundabout will be built at the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Carmalita Street. FDOT said the construction of the roundabout will, “serve as a traffic calming and safety enhancement for the project corridor.”

The purpose of the project is to enhance safety for all users of the roadway (including motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists). A pedestrian crosswalk will also be built at the intersection.

Other road improvements like repaving, sidewalk widening and changes in lane designations will take place as well on U.S. 41 from William Street to the Peace River Bridge.

An additional traffic light will be installed at the intersection of US-41 N and Retta Esplanade.

Alex Orenczuk. A new traffic light will be installed at US-41 N and Retta Esplanade.

The second project will repave a section of US-17 (E. Olympia) from US-41 N to Bermont Road. FDOT said it will add guard rails and improve drainage, signs and traffic signals in the area too.

FDOT. Map of FDOT road improvement project locations.

The two projects will cost $24.4 million, and will be completed by the spring of 2026 according to FDOT. Lane closures should be expected during construction.