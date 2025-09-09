Road closure on S. McCall Road in Charlotte County due to traffic crash, deputies say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The eastbound lane of S. McCall Road is closed at Gasparilla Road due to a traffic crash, according to Charlotte County deputies.

The closure is expected to last approximately two hours. Deputies are advising drivers to use Gillot Boulevard as an alternate route to reach Port Charlotte.

The eastbound lane remains closed at the intersection of Gasparilla Road and McCall Road while authorities respond to the incident, CCSO said.

No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.

