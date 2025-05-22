PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County has officially replaced all affordable housing units lost during Hurricane Charley 20 years ago with the opening of The Verandas III in Punta Gorda.

The 72-unit affordable housing development, which cost $25.7 million, is already fully occupied with families who earn at or below 60% of the area's median income.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the opening of the Verandas III housing development:

Ribbon cut at Verandas III, the latest affordable housing complex in Punta Gorda

"It feels like home, it really does feel like home," said Janira Perez, who lives in the complex with her son.

The project broke ground in January 2024 and has now become a reality for dozens of families in need of affordable housing.

"This is a celebration of a collaboration between county - city, the housing authority and private development to bring in 72 units that are much needed for the community," said Kurt Pentelecuc, the executive director of the Punta Gorda Housing Authority.

Fox 4. Inside an apartment at the Verandas III housing development.

Pentelecuc said the completion of the development marks the end of replacing the 154 public housing units that were lost during Hurricane Charley. The new units are built to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

"We're very proud to have sustainable housing,"Pentelecuc said. "Its not if, its when its going to happen."

Despite this achievement, Pentelecuc noted that over 1,000 people remain on the waitlist for affordable housing or housing vouchers in the area. He hopes to begin work on another affordable housing development as soon as possible.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.