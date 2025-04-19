PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — After an in-depth tour of the Burnt Store Water Reclamation Facility Wednesday, concerned Punta Gorda citizens came away impressed with the work at the waste water treatment plant.

Charlotte County residents told Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo some questions were answered while new ones were raised when it comes to expansion efforts for the waste water treatment plant:

Residents impressed but still have questions after tour of Charlotte County waste water treatment plant

Tim Bracke, chief operator at the Burnt Store Water Reclamation Facility, said they’re currently treating 380,000 to 400,000 gallons per day of waste water.

“At the moment, we’re running 75% to 85% capacity,” Bracke said. “I have great staff, they take care of what we’re working with. They’re doing the best job they can.”

The worry that they could only treat 250,000 gallons a day is one of many concernsthat brought Charlotte County residents to the plant for a tour as they asked questions about the ability to meet the growing demand for water service as the area expands.

“I really have to give the staff of this facility an awful lot of credit,” said Dr, Mary Ellen Kiss, co-founder of the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition. “They are extremely devoted and dedicated.”

Charlotte County Utilities Director Dave Watson was also there for the tour and said current plans to expand the plant to one million gallons a day are expected to take 24 months.

“That will cover us for the amount of development that is currently proposed within the Burnt Store Corridor that the Charlotte County Utilities serves,” Watson said.

Fox 4 Staff at the Burnt Store Water Reclamation Facility say they are currently running at 75 to 85 percent capacity.

One of the concerns residents like John Fleming still have is whether or not Charlotte County Commissioners are charging developers enough to connect to waste water services.

“I think that residents should have a lot more confidence in the people who work here,” said Fleming, the chairman for the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition. “I think if they would get the support from the county commissioners, they would have a much better time of doing their job.”

According to the county, connection fees went up in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but not since then. The current cost to connect to water is $6,792 and $6,401 to the sewer, adding up to $13,193 for both.

Watson says they are going to discuss raising those fees again with the board in May.

“Charlotte County, especially the Burnt Store area, is growing rapidly and why haven’t the county commissioners got on board and listened to their staff and say, ‘You know what, we need to give these people more resources,’” Fleming asked.

Staff at the waste water plant say they are confident to continue to meet state regulations until the expansion is done.

“100% confident,” Bracke said.

