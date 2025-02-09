PUNTA GORDA, Fla — The Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda has reopened, giving the birds rescued birds a place to spread their wings again. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski was at the grand reopening to check out upgrades like new playrooms - designed to help them thrive before finding their forever homes.

Watch Austin's report:

REOPENED: Parrot Outreach Society gives rescued birds a fresh start

From macaws and catalinas to parakeets, birds fill the building - flapping, climbing, and exploring. For 22 years, the Parrot Outreach Society has rescued, rehabilitated, and rehired neglected or surrendered birds.

But, Hurricanes forced them to close, sending birds to temporary homes while they rebuilt. Now, with a grand reopening, volunteer coordinator Jennifer Anderson said they’re ready to take flight again.

Austin Schargorodski Parakeets inside their new enclosure at the Parrot Outreach Society

"It's amazing. It's great because we have a lot of education, and educating people is number one,” said Anderson. “Seeing a lot of kids come out, too, because some of the kids that have come in, they've never seen a bird this big... and they're like, 'Is that real?' So it's really overwhelming and it's so amazing at the same time."

Austin Schargorodski Jennifer Anderson, the Parrot Outreach Society volunteer coordinator

Right now, about 200 birds call this place home, with more already on their way to new families And with their doors open once again, they hope more people will stop by to learn about the birds and the work that goes into rescuing them.