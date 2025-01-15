PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The City of Punta Gorda said Ponce de Leon Park will reopen on Friday for the first time since Helene and Milton.

The park is a favorite for many Punta Gorda area anglers and sunset watchers. Its boat ramp also provides easy access to the Charlotte Harbor.

Punta Gorda's Ponce de Leon Park to reopen on Friday

According to the city, the park sustained heavy damage. In addition to debris and muck removal, the city renourished the beach area, which was mostly washed away in the storms.

Additionally, the boardwalk in the wooded area of the park that leads to a fishing pier will remain closed. The main fishing pier, boat ramp, parking lot and beach area have been renovated and will be accessible.

Fox 4. Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk catches a snook at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda.

The park, located at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, will open on Friday, Jan. 17.