Punta Gorda's Gilchrist Park sports courts will get a facelift

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The sports courts in Punta Gorda’s Gilchrist Park will be getting a facelift, according to the city.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the city said all the sports courts in the park would be getting resurfaced, including the pickleball, basketball and tennis courts.

Additionally, the benches that impede play on the four functioning pickleball courts will be removed, expanding the facility to eight courts. The city also plans to lower the fence around the courts, and add natural sound suppression like plants and shrubs.

Vice Mayor Greg Julian said the city should look into adding more pickleball courts around town to keep up with the growth of the sport.

“That significant of a growing sport, we need to be evaluating putting in additional facilities in Punta Gorda,” said Julian.

While there is no timeline for when the project will be completed, the city will be looking for donations from players to help landscape and maintain the courts.