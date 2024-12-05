PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The City of Punta Gorda is encouraging Desoto County officials to continue to block The Mosaic Company from being able to mine phosphate there.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Punta Gorda's resolution against phosphate mining in Desoto County:

Punta Gorda supports denying Mosaic and phosphate mining in Desoto County

On Dec. 4, Punta Gorda’s City Council passed a resolution “encouraging Desoto County to deny any rezoning request or other development order which would authorize phosphate mining and processing activities by The Mosaic Company within the peace river basin.”

According to the resolution Desoto County denied an attempt by Mosaic to mine phosphate there in 2018, and it could reapply in 2025.

The resolution states that the radioactive byproduct of phosphate mining could be released unintentionally into the “air and water of Southwest Florida through phosphate mining may have serious public health consequences now and for generations to come”, and that it has been “alleged” that the process of phosphate mining has destructive effects on the environment.

Read the full resolution below:

Punta Gorda now joins Charlotte County, and the City of North Port which have similar resolutions.

Local water quality activist Tim Ritchie has been a vocal opponent to phosphate mining and The Mosaic Company since 2018. He is the Founder and President of March Against Mosaic and uses public comment periods at local government meetings across Southwest Florida to speak out against the company.

Tim Ritchie. Tim Ritchie, March Against Mosaic.

He requested the council draft and pass the resolution.

“I am so excited, and I’m grateful,” said Ritchie. “This is one of the greatest achievements our city has had. It just shows all the citizens and residents of Punta Gorda that this city council really cares about our environment.”