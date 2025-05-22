Punta Gorda plans tiki hut for former Bayfront Center site in Gilchrist Park

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda officials are exploring plans to transform a vacant concrete slab in Gilchrist Park into a tropical oasis with a large tiki hut along the Harborwalk.

The concrete foundation is all that remains of the city's former Bayfront Center, which was damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022 and later demolished in October 2024.

Now the city council is discussing the idea of building a large tiki hut on the slab, that would have several uses for the public.

"It will be sort of an event center that we could have live bands - people can rent it for celebrations and wedding and kind of a whole variety of opportunities to use it," said Greg Julian, Vice-Mayor of Punta Gorda.

On Wednesday, the city council directed staff to refine options for the configuration of the tiki hut, but did decide that it should be made from natural thatching.

The project has a budget of approximately $1.5 million, funded by insurance money from the former Bayfront Center.

No timeline has been established for when construction might begin on the new facility.

