Punta Gorda martial artist to compete in Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds tournament

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Spencer Mumme, owner and operator of Pythagoras Jiu-Jitsu in Punta Gorda will travel to Mexico City and compete in the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds tournament on March 24.

Mumme, a black-belt, opened his gym in 2022, teaching his craft to those wanting to learn martial arts.

“It gives us a nice tribe mentally where we have something to belong to, confidence to build, character, discipline, the whole nine when it comes to martial arts,” said Mumme.

Dealing with injuries for the past three years, Mumme has not been competing in tournaments.

“I just had two back surgeries last year,” said Mumme. “The issues that I had with my back for the last three years prevented me from competing.”

Now recovered, Mumme has been training with his students and partners for his third time competing in the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds tournament.

“It's been a process of getting him up to speed as far as he wants to be, what he wants to accomplish gameplan wise,” said Charles Davin, a student of Mumme’s and owner of Rashguard Soap. “He is feeling so ready, better than ever honestly.”

Mumme could compete in as many as four matches, with the goal of winning the tournament for his family, and for the area.

“I really think I have what it takes to win the whole thing and if I don't I'm just going to have fun and give my absolute best,” said Mumme. “Really excited to do it, really excited to represent Southwest Florida as well.”

The matches can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.