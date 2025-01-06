Punta Gorda man charged with emailing threats to police officer, senators

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man has been charged with emailing threats to a Punta Gorda Police Officer and Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Charles Bentley, 35, was arrested on New Year’s Eve after sending more than 30 threatening emails to a PGPD officer and the senators. The document states that Bentley “seems to believe that he has been wronged by the email recipients and demands compensation.”

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk's report:

Punta Gorda man arrested for emailing threats to police officer, senators

The PCA states that Bentley demanded $500 million, and a condo at a complex in Punta Gorda. In one email Bentley states that he will “drive through every congressman in America's office 777 times at once,” and specifically makes a death threat toward the PGPD officer.

A separate PCA states that, prior to his arrest, Bentley had been sending similar threats to the Jewish Family and Children’s Services center in Port Charlotte, which had been paying for Bentley to stay in a hotel. According to the document, Bentley made threats including cremating people alive, shooting people, and driving through the organization’s building.

Fox 4. Jewish Family & Children's Services.

According to the document, the organization had to close its Port Charlotte office at one point because of the threats.

Bentley was found and arrested at a gas station in Punta Gorda. He faces two charges relating to the threats as well as a resisting arrest charge. He is being held in the Charlotte County Jail without bond.