PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — For many, downtown Punta Gorda is the heart and soul of the city.

But too often, homes and businesses there are at the mercy of flood waters.

The city has a plan to look at the main causes of flooding and what they can do to stop it from hitting downtown so hard. But that plan could take years.

Punta Gorda residents tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo they want to make sure the city can act sooner before more homes and businesses are washed away:

Punta Gorda debuts long-term project to protect downtown from more flooding

“The idea and their well-meaning is great,” said resident Wendy Mueller. “Unfortunately, the government takes forever.”

Other residents had similar concerns, which they shared Tuesday as the department of public works and the city council met to present that plan to the public.

“Sea (levels) are rising and flood events are becoming more prevalent,” said Interim City Manager Dr. Melissa Reichert. “And we need to become more resilient to deal with those types of things.”

The three-phase plan involves hiring a consultant to study the major causes of flooding in the city, such as high tides, storm surge and hurricanes, as well as study the city’s drainage system to see what upgrades need to be made. Phase two involves creating a construction plan off that study and coordinating with other agencies like the Florida Department of Transportation or Charlotte County, while phase three involvers the construction and acquiring grant money.

Downtown business owner Alina Cosman knows how bad the drainage can be outside her store HipNotique.

“It will come up right to the curb and even sneak up onto the sidewalk and that’s just with a really good storm,” she said.

And then during Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, she said they lost everything inside their store.

“Feet and feet of water, and no matter what we have done, sealed it up, boarded it up, sand bags and everything, it finds its way in,” Cosman said.

The city says their plan could take several years to implement, with no set timeline. However, the initial contract the city wants to give the consultant would be for five years. In addition to this plan, Mueller wants to see more immediate steps, like fixing the drainage valves installed in 2008.

“Many of them could just be repaired,” Mueller said. “And that would be immediate.”

Punta Gorda Mayor Debi Lux said they do plan to have more immediate measures taking place along side the flood study, such as city ordinances on rain water barrels, mangroves on the sea wall and adding green space between parking lots.

Dr. Reichert said the goal is to hire the consultant and start the flood study in 45 days.