Punta Gorda could crack down on how many times a week you can water your lawn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda’s City Council will vote on an emergency water conservation ordinance during Wednesday’s meeting, which would restrict lawn watering to once a week.

The ordinance states the city’s “supply system is experiencing higher than normal potable water demand due in part to current drought and cold weather conditions.”

The ordinance follows a citywide boil water advisory that was in place from Jan. 30 - Feb. 1. Vice Mayor Greg Julian said it was caused by an unexpected demand for water, paired with water main breaks due to the cold weather, which stressed the city’s aging infrastructure.

“Our whole water system is at the end of its life cycle, or the water delivery system is for certain,” said Julian. “We have improved water treatment capability, we installed the reverse osmosis wells and filtration system to increase capacity, we can produce 8 million gallons a day but recently we went over that.”

Julian said nothing uses more potable water in the city than watering lawns.

The ordinance would restrict lawn watering to one day a week with the days being staggered by address.

City of Punta Gorda. Proposed lawn watering schedule.

If passed, the ordinance would take effect immediately and remain in place for 180 days, unless council decides to end it early or extend it. During that time, Julian said the city would continue to make repairs, and plan a long term overhaul of the water delivery system.

Residents like Jane Luoma said she was in favor of the proposed ordinance.

“I think its good," said Luoma. "I think they should be limited on how much they use for the grass. I think we need other things rather than grass and it will rain."

Violating the proposed ordinance could result in fines. The first complaint leads to a written warning, the first documented violation is a $25 fine, $50 for a second offense, and $250 for a third.

Julian said the city encourages residents to be mindful of how much water they are consuming, even if they don't water their lawns.

"Its been an ongoing effort from our utilities department to try an education the community about this," said Julian. "It's something we should conserve, it's the most precious resource we have, its the most important resource we have."

Council will vote on the ordinance during the Feb. 5 meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.