Punta Gorda City Manager: bar incident due to medical issue, not alcohol

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — After Fox 4 obtained body camera footage of Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray being removed from a bar, Murray said it was the result of a medical episode, not intoxication.

The body camera footage shows a Punta Gorda Police Officer arriving at Shorty’s Place in downtown Punta Gorda on approximately 8:20 p.m. August 2, after the bar staff called to complain about a disorderly person.

Watch Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk report from Shorty's Place Wednesday at 6pm:

CITY MANAGER RESPONDS TO BODY CAM FOOTAGE

The officers found Murray, along with his service dog, who was slurring his speech and disoriented. Officers offered Murray a ride home, to which he declined, before they decided he needed to go to the hospital.

"He's got to go, we can't let him go home like that, that drunk," said one officer.

Punta Gorda Police Department. Greg Murray is approached by a Punta Gorda Police Officer at Shorty's Place.

On Tuesday, the City of Punta Gorda released a statement saying in part “Greg experienced a medical issue while at a local establishment with friends, which required him to be admitted to ShorePoint Hospital in Punta Gorda. We are relieved to share that his condition was promptly addressed, successfully regulating his blood chemistry. By the afternoon of August 3rd, Greg was able to return home, was out working, and has followed up with his physician for additional care.”

Then on Wednesday, FOX 4’s Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk was able to contact Murray, who said he had not been feeling well for a few days and reiterated that the incident at the bar was due to a medical condition, not from drinking too much.

“I do know that I was taking a new medicine and my blood sugar was very low and I had a severe headache,” said Murray.

Punta Gorda Police Department. Greg Murray being taken to the hospital on Aug. 2.

Murray said he went out to eat downtown, and had been out walking in the park before heading to Shorty’s Place. Although he did say he drank some alcohol, he said it was not enough to be inebriated.

“I was there a very short period of time, can I say I didn’t drink a beer? No. Can I say I had two instead of one? No I cannot. What I know is that they [Shorty’s Place] didn’t have a record of serving me, so obviously I hadn’t drank much or they would’ve known I was being served.”

In the body camera video of the incident, the bar staff say Murray was involved in an argument over a game of pool, and betting liquor shots for the winner. FOX 4 asked Murray if he remembered betting on pool or if he was involved in an argument about pool.

“I don’t remember any of that, but I do know this, I don’t play pool, ever. I mean I've never shot pool and still don’t, I have a dog with me and you can’t have a dog’s leash and pool stick in your hand very easily. Could I have seen someone that I thought was cheating at pool and said something? Possibly. But I don’t play pool so I was not shooting pool, betting on pool, I can assure you that.”

Murray said his ability to perform in his capacity as the City Manager is not affected by his condition.

“I’ve been here for four years and we have brought this city a long way, I have never had any incidents and just because as I get older I happen to have a medical incident that happened to occur while I was out in public that is no reason to say that oh there’s an issue and I should be concerned about that,” said Murray. “Some will want to use it and portray it that way but absolutely there is no concern regarding that what soever, that’s a low shot actually to even imply that.”

Watch Fox 4's Charlotte County's Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk's full interview with Punta Gorda's City Manager Greg Murray:

Fox 4's full interview with Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray

Fox 4 contacted the owner of Shorty’s Place, Sheryl Peters, who said she did not have a comment because she was not at the bar at the time, and had not reviewed the security camera footage. She did state that the bar has no record that Murray was served there, but she does believe her staff was telling the truth to the officers on scene about Murray’s behavior.

Fox 4. Shorty's Place in downtown Punta Gorda.

Fox 4 also contacted every member on the Punta Gorda City Council for comment on the situation. Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert responded for Mayor Lynne Matthews, Vice-Mayor Bill Dryburgh and District 1 Council member Donna Peterman by saying they were unavailable for comment or interviews.

District 3 Councilmember Deborah Lux responded: “Hi Alex, I received the same notice as everyone else. Sad that a council person isn't informed prior to a notice going out. Whatever Mr. Murray's condition was, I just wish him the best.”

District 5 Councilmember Melissa Lockhart wrote a NextDoor post on the subject saying in part: “I’ve worked with Mr. Murray for a couple of years now, both in professional and social settings. I’ve never seen him drunk, disorderly, or even raise his voice. And trust me, he has a tough job—he’s under scrutiny for every move the City makes. If Mr. Murray tells me this is what happened, I have no reason to doubt him. Bottom line: he takes medication to help manage his blood sugar. He recently started a new medication and, unfortunately, took it incorrectly. Did he have a couple of drinks? Yes!"