Punta Gorda centenarian pumps iron: "I think it's important."

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Jan. 27, Harry Demmon turned 100-years-old, but you will still find him at the gym three days a week.

"I think its important," said Demmon. "I come here Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

Demmon has been a fitness enthusiast for as long as he can remember. In his younger days he liked to play basketball, swim, and played as much golf as he could.

"I have always been very active," said Demmon.

According to his daughter, Cindy Silvers, his commitment to a healthy lifestyle was strengthened by the deaths of his brothers who passed during middle age.

"I think that put him on a path to health and eating properly and getting fit," said Silvers. "He has kept that going throughout his entire life."

Demmon, an Air Force Veteran, has been working with his trainer Melissa Palmer at Anytime Fitness since 2019.

"I tell her you remind me of my drill sergeant 80 years ago," said Demmon.

Palmer runs him through sessions of strength and balance exercises that help him stay in shape, and independent.

"Motion is the lotion, you lose it if you don't use it," said Palmer. "One of the key components to what I like to call gracefully maturing is staying active."

Demmon celebrated his birthday by going on a cruise with his family, where he set the Royal Caribbean record for the oldest person to ride the ship's zip-line.

100-years-young, the Punta Gorda centenarian isn't slowing down now.