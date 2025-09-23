Police arrest suspect in arson, hate crime at Charlotte County synagogue

UPDATE:

The Punta Gorda Police Department, with the help of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, have arrested 31-year-old Blake Richard Hoover for the arson and hate crime attack at the Chabad of Charlotte County.

Hoover has been charged with Arson and Criminal Mischief.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, a person of interest has been identified in a hate crime investigation after a synagogue was attacked on Friday.

Police said the attack happened Friday night when a classroom window was broken, and a fire was sparked that filled the room with smoke and left heavy damage. Outside, the synagogue’s front door was shattered and the letter “J” was spray-painted across the building. Firefighters contained the flames to the one classroom before spreading further.

On Monday, investigators taped off a home on Copiapo Circle in the Deep Creek neighborhood. Police confirmed that scene was connected to the synagogue investigation. Agencies on site included the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators have not stated if anyone has been arrested or detained.

Rabbi Simon Jacobson, who leads the synagogue, said the damage is another setback after years of rebuilding from hurricanes and flooding, but that the Jewish community refuses to be deterred.

“We can make up for that negativity by increasing in kindness, increasing in goodness,” Jacobson said.

The attack came just as the Jewish community prepared for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Longtime synagogue member Judy Roth said the timing made it even more painful.

“Just before the beginning of our holy days is even worse,” Roth said. “It’s bad, no matter how you look at it. But it’s even worse, because it’s saying, ‘We not only don’t respect you, we hate you.’”

The Anti-Defamation League of Florida condemned the attack and urged vigilance. Florida Regional Director Daniel Frank said antisemitic incidents are rising nationwide, with more than 9,300 documented in 2024, the highest on record. Florida ranked seventh in the country with 353 incidents last year, including dozens of threats to Jewish institutions.

“Hate crimes don’t just target an individual or a structure — they impact an entire community,” Frank said. “They’re intended to inspire fear. And this fire and vandalism happened right before the high holidays, which has a profound impact on the Jewish community.”

Despite the attack, Jacobson said services will go forward. Community members of different faiths have rallied around the synagogue in support, offering prayers and assistance.

Congregation members said they never expected an attack so close to home.

"You see it on TV but they never thought it would happen here," said members who gathered on a rainy night to reflect on the weekend attack.

Bill Wassermann, who has attended the Chabad of Charlotte County for 30 years, and said this place has become like a second family to him.

Despite facing criticism for his faith over the years, Wassermann maintains an open invitation for anyone interested in learning about Judaism.

Chip Hwass, a non-Jewish community member, attended the service to show support. When asked why he chose to participate, his response was straightforward.

"Why not? They're nice people, they welcomed me," Hwass said.

Hwass emphasized the importance of unity in moving forward from the incident.

"We're all humans, let's take care of each other," he said.

The Punta Gorda Police Department will provide security during the two-day holiday to deter any repeat incidents and ensure the safety of worshippers.