NO DICE: Punta Gorda discusses gaming in the city amid Sunseeker casino rumors

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda’s City Council discussed gambling within city limits at Wednesday’s meeting, after a resident brought up concerns about the activity and its potential repercussions.

The discussion came as rumors continue to spread about the Sunseeker Resort becoming a casino after its parent company Allegiant Travel Co announced it was selling its majority stake in the property last month.

The 785-room luxury resort faced setbacks during building due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian, eventually opening in Dec. 2023, $225 million over budget. Since then, the resort has reported low earning and occupancy rates leading to Allegiant’s announcement that it was offloading the property. The company stated it hopes to have the sale completed by this summer.

Legal experts have weighed in on the prospect of a casino at Sunseeker, and stated that would be nearly impossible because of Florida's strict gaming laws and the Seminole Tribe’s exclusive rights to operate full-scale casinos. Gaming in Punta Gorda would be prohibited by those laws as well.

“Thankfully we’re protected by the law,” said Vice-Mayor Greg Julian. “There simply won’t be gambling in Punta Gorda. There’s been a lot of rumors swirling around about the Sunseeker and the potential for it becoming a casino but that doesn’t seem realistic either.”

In 2018, Florida passed a gambling expansion ban, which limits gaming to tribal lands. It would take a statewide referendum to allow other groups, or areas to offer gaming in the state.

