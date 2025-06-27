New Punta Gorda roundabout opens, accident follows

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Drivers are finally using the new roundabout at US-41 and Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda. While some residents welcome the completed project, others remain skeptical about its effectiveness in easing traffic congestion.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) project opened to traffic Thursday morning after months of construction that caused significant backups on US-41.

"It was a nightmare in the season but I'm glad it's done," said Win Kron.

Kron is optimistic the roundabout will fulfill FDOT's stated goal to "enhance safety for all users of the roadway."

"It's working, I don't know if it's better than a red light but the traffic is moving and I notice from where I live down the street it's not backed up a mile back like it was before," Kron said.

However, not all residents share this positive outlook. Just hours after the roundabout opened, there was already a fender bender reported.

"Personally I think it's a disaster," said Jack Williamson. "I think it's going to cause more problems, slowing down traffic in the long run."

Williamson believes the narrow single-lane design and drivers' unfamiliarity with navigating roundabouts could lead to more problems.

"I think the whole idea was a bad idea - because there's not enough real estate to put a normal roundabout in it - which usually requires two lanes in it. The big trucks and cars, there's not enough room for them to travel through the circle at the same time," Williamson said.

FDOT has released this graphic explaining how to use a roundabout, reminding drivers to yield to vehicles already in the roundabout.

