New Punta Gorda affordable housing project plans to tackle 800-person waitlist

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Construction has begun on Punta Gorda's newest affordable housing apartment complex.

Hurricane Charley destroyed much of Punta Gorda's affordable housing in 2004, according to housing authority. Since then the City, Charlotte County Commission and the Punta Gorda Housing Authority has been working to rebuild.

The construction of the latest project, The Verandas III, marks the beginning of the end of the rebuilding. Estimated to begin leasing in January 2025, the Verandas III will have 72 apartments.

"Its been very challenging and rewarding," said Kurt Pentelecuc, Executive Director of the Punta Gorda Housing Authority. "To see finally all these years worth of effort come to life. It has been a collaboration of the city and the county contributing funding to this development."

As real estate and rental costs remain high in Charlotte County, and southwest Florida as a whole, the need for affordable housing has been evident. Currently, there are over 800 applicants with the housing authority waiting for affordable housing.

"They're not able to afford the 2,000 or more dollar a month rent for an apartment, condo or home in Charlotte County, which is forcing more need for affordable housing," said Pentelecuc.

While The Verandas III is being completed, Pentelecuc said the housing authority will continue working with the city and the county commission to find and possibly develop future public housing projects.