Multiple people injured when boat hits piling in Charlotte Harbor

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. — Five people were injured when their boat struck a piling in Charlotte Harbor near Alligator Creek, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC said it is investigating the single-vessel incident that happened on Saturday, July 26, in the Burnt Store Marina area.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Charlotte County Fire Rescue, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and Punta Gorda Police Department.

The injured people in the boat were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to FWC. Officials have not released information about the severity of their injuries.

