Massive debris pile gets cleaned up after Charlotte County residents speak out

UNINCORPORATED PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County residents in Windmill Village told FOX 4's Victoria Scott they were sick and tired of dealing with the growing debris pile in front of their private community.

It was more than just an eyesore.

Victoria Scott A manageable debris pile later turned into a free-for-all dumping ground after the public started to leave their garbage in it.

"We are worried for safety and we are worried for health issues," said Windmill Village resident Sandra Cahill. "That's why I wrote an email to you last night, because I was a very concerned person living here."

Massive debris pile gets addressed after Charlotte County residents speak out

Residents said the county initially instructed them to divide their hurricane debris into five piles in front of their homes.

However, they said that story later changed.

"They told us we're a private community so we can't come into your community, but if you take your debris and put it on the road, then we'll come by and pick it up, and so we did that," said Vice President of the Board at Windmill Village Ken Mogle. "We had a community day."

Days turned into weeks.

Residents also told Scott the public even dumped their own garbage in the pile. Scavengers would also sort through it.

"I'm asking the county, 'Is this really what you want a portion of your county to look like?,'" Mogle said.

However, the county had a different side of the story.

Charlotte County's Communications Director told Scott over the phone it was never the county's responsibility.

He also said the county didn't tell the private community to do anything.

Regardless, county contractors were on sight minutes after Scott left a voicemail.

"First of all Victoria – thank you for coming because we're kind of running out of 'What should we do,'" Mogle said.