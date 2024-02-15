Major expansion and renovations coming to Punta Gorda Airport

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Airport officials have announced a major expansion and renovations are coming to PDG's Bailey Terminal.

PGD is set to build a 51,500 square foot addition to the airport to allow passengers more room while they wait for flights. Currently, the addition is still in the design phase with construction estimated to begin around 2026.

PGD CEO James Parish said the expansion will allow PGD to more comfortably accommodate the growing number of travelers at the airport.

“It’s a little tight in there,” said Parish. “It’s just time to expand as much as possible.

The 30,500 square feet of the existing terminal will also be renovated.

According to PGD, in 2023 over 1.9 million people flew in and out of the airport on more than 12,000 flights. Those numbers are expected to increase in 2024.

“It's a great opportunity for the community and we hope we can grow with the community,” said Parish.

Although the expansion won’t break ground for a few years, construction has begun on an updated Transportation Safety Administration “in-line baggage handling system”, to help agents keep up with the increased baggage screening.

“The baggage system is woefully under-designed,” said Parish. “This will let us process 10 times the amount of baggage. It will increase our ability to screen bags more efficiently and I think even better than we had before.”

The new baggage system will be completed in 2025.

PGD will also be adding a Dunkin Express kiosk to the baggage claim area in 2024, and relocating its car rental center closer to the terminal in 2025.

The projects are expected to cost $45 million, to be paid for with $10 million awarded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, FDOT grants, and passenger fees.