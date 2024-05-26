Local, veteran-owned restaurant gives away 50 meals to veterans

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Many restaurants and shops have deals for the holiday weekend, but one in particular has its own special deal.

Cass Cay Restaurant and Bar in Punta Gorda has given away around 50 meals to veterans in our area, completely free, this Memorial Day Weekend.

The restaurant offers menu items like beef tacos, fried chicken sandwiches, taco salads, and more, plus a free drink. The special lasts through Monday.

According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, a Point In Time count found there was an increase in homeless veterans of 7.4% from 2022 to 2023, which was nearly 36,000 veterans in 2023.

“It at least gives them an option and if they can come that’s awesome," said Ian Scott, the General Manager of Cass Cay. "We try to get people that we know, other vets, to grab them and bring them in and get them that meal.”

Scott says since the restaurant is locally owned by a veteran, it's a weekend they are particularly passionate about and have been giving away meals for years.

