LEAD CONTAMINATION? Letters sent to Punta Gorda residents stir concerns

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — More than 5,000 people who live in Punta Gorda have been notified by the City that their water service line might contain lead or galvanized pipes.

Letters from the city states the service line, which links a home to the city’s water main, are made from “unknown material” and “could be made of lead or galvanized pipe that was previously connected to lead.”

The letter says “exposure to lead in drinking water can cause serious health effects in all age groups”.

According to the letter, while there is no confirmation that the pipes are made of lead or galvanized material, it recommends children be tested to determine lead levels in their blood.

Tim Ritchie, a water quality advocate and founder of March Against Mosaic, received one of the letters.

“I thought to myself, ‘wow that’s pretty scary,' and then I kept reading the letter and it really comes off as quite ambiguous” said Ritchie. “But I will tell you I am sincerely thinking about going to have a blood test and have them test me for lead.”

The letter gives several ways residents can reduce their risk of being exposed to lead, including using a water filter certified to remove lead, cleaning your aerator, using cold water, running your water before using it and having it tested.

According to the city, 5,329 service lines are currently marked as being made of unknown materials, and the letters are a way to keep residents informed while the city remains in compliance with EPA rules.

Those rules include the “Lead and Copper Rule Revisions” (LCRR) and the newer "Lead and Copper Rule Improvements" (LCRI) — essentially requiring water systems to identify and replace all lead service lines within a 10-year time frame,” Acting City Manager Melissa Reichert said.

Several other municipalities across the country have sent similar notices to residents, including Marco Island.

The city is conducting an ongoing survey to inventory pipes and identify potential health risks.

Residents who did not receive a letter have a service pipe confirmed to be non-lead. Residents can check the status of their service line by CLICKING HERE.