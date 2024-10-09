'IT'S A HURRICANE PARTY': Shorty's Place owner welcomes customers hours before Hurricane Milton

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Parts of Charlotte County look like a ghost town after people boarded up and left the area before Hurricane Milton makes landfall.

However, there is one place that kept its lights on Tuesday. The owner of Shorty's Place in Punta Gorda wanted her customers to have a good time before the storm.

Victoria Scott Shorty's Place has been a staple in Punta Gorda for 13 years.

"People always want to party when a hurricane comes," said Shorty's Place owner Shorty Peters. "Yea, it’s a big hurricane party.”

Peters told FOX 4's Victoria Scott that her place is always known to be open.

"We’re kind of a landmark in the community," Peters said. "We don’t close, and they rely on that. So, as you can see, we’re always here.”

However, she said she will close Wednesday to do some last-minute touches.

Peters just wants everyone to stay safe.

“I guess [we'll] just do the best we can," Peters said. "Keep people happy. Keep people safe. Send them home safe, and hopefully we’ll be here tomorrow.”

Shorty’s Place dealt with three feet of water after Helene.