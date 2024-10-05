'I was blessed': Send Me Missions mucks and guts flooded homes in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Volunteers from the non-profit organization Send Me Missions from Hardee County have been helping muck and gut homes in Punta Gorda that were flooded by Hurricane Helene.

On Friday, FOX 4 spoke with volunteers with the organization who were working on three homes on Gussie Street.

“We know that sometimes small areas get left out, lots of attention goes to where the most devastation was but there are devastating circumstances in other areas,” said Nicole Drake. “So we know we can take those resources that we have and help even if it's just one family, that's one more family that’s closer to having recovery after the storm.”

Drake said the Wauchula based organization has been helping people during disaster recoveries for 10 years.

Fox 4. Send Me Missions muck and gut a home in Punta Gorda.

“As a christian organization we know that God calls us to love one another,” said Drake. “Sometimes that looks like picking up a crowbar and taking out a piece of wet drywall, or hauling a wet piece of furniture to the road. We know that we can’t fix every situation but we know that we can love somebody along the way and help them through the process.”

Patti Laine owns one the homes the volunteers were working on, she told FOX 4 the storm surge from Helene came up three feet in her home.

Fox 4. Patti Laine speaks with Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk.

“I had to call for help to come get us out,” said Laine. “And this is what's left.”

Laine said the volunteers were working on one of her neighbors homes before offering to help her as well.

“They came by and I was blessed, I just can’t believe it,” said Laine.

To donate or volunteer with Send Me Mission, click here for more information.